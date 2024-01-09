‘No comment on captaincy yet’

Bangladesh Cricket Board is still uncertain about Shakib Al Hasan's availability in a captaincy role since the ODI World Cup in India.

Shakib is still the captain in all three formats but before the World Cup he had said that he would not remain the ODI captain a day after the World Cup.

Meanwhile Najmul Hossain Shanto have shown merits as a skipper both during the drawn Test series at home against New Zealand and Bangladesh's subsequent white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus reasserted once more that Shakib is still the captain but a decision will hinge upon discussions with team management and the board.

"We are not yet thinking of the captaincy. We will sit with the team management and think about this. We will do what is best for the team. So don't want to comment on captaincy at the moment," Jalal told the media today.

Shakib himself had previously said that he would be sitting down with the board to discuss future plans. Due to election engagements, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon and Shakib are yet to sit down for a discussion. Jalal obliged that Shanto has done well in Shakib's stead. "It has to be admitted that Shanto has done will. I feel that Shanto will be a good long term option but everything depends on the planning," Jalal said regarding Shanto.

Along with captaincy, coach appointments are also set to be on the agenda. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is expected to arrive on January 20th and many decisions hinges on certain meetings.

"What we will do going forward will be discussed when the coach arrives. The team management and the board are also there and we will think about these matters later," Jalal said.

Shakib also talked about captaincy today after attending Rangpur Riders' practice session. "We have not discussed [captaincy] yet but will be doing so with the board. After that, a decision which everyone feels is good, will be taken," Shakib said.

It is understood that an upcoming board meeting will show which way BCB wants to go with the captaincy. "We can't say when the board meeting is. My guess is that maybe it will take place at the end of January," Jalal told reporters today.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is also considering scrapping one of the Tests against Zimbabwe during their upcoming home series.

According to ICC's Future Tours Program (FTP) calendar, Bangladesh are slated to play two Tests and five T20Is against Zimbabwe at home in August.

Given that the T20I World Cup is slated to be played in June this year, the BCB are in favour of reducing the number of Tests against Zimbabwe.

"The five T20Is are very important and we are yet to make a decision [on reducing the number of Tests]. We would want to reduce Test matches and then we can shift it to another place. We can say on an unofficial basis that we are trying. We can inform about the official decision later. We are yet to sign the agreement with Zimbabwe regarding the itinerary. That's why it's difficult to say right now. We have time yet since the Sri Lanka series comes before the series Zimbabwe series," Jalal said on the issue.