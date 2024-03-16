Nissanka ton helps SL level series

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka celebrates after completing a commanding century against Bangladesh which helped the visitors complete a three-wicket win with 17 balls to spare in the second ODI and level the three-match series 1-1 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram yesterday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Thanks to Pathum Nissanka's sixth ODI ton and a solid ninety-odd knock from Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka were able to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh with a three-wicket win in the second ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram yesterday.

Bangladesh bowlers picked up wickets in clusters at the start and at the latter part of the game, with Taskin Ahmed getting to 100 wickets in ODIs, but a record 185-run fourth-wicket stand between Nissanka and Asalanka meant Sri Lanka eventually prevailed in their 287-run chase with 17 balls to spare.

Nissanka smashed a 113-ball 114, laced with 13 boundaries and three maximums, while Asalanka scored 91 off 93 deliveries as the duo stitched together a partnership that is now the highest fourth-wicket stand for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in ODIs. They broke a 34-year-old record, surpassing Arjuna Ranatunga and Aravinda de Silva's 139-run fourth-wicket stand during an Asia Cup game against the Tigers at Eden Gardens in 1990.

Having posted a commendable total of 286 for seven -- thanks to a career-best 96 unbeaten from Towhid Hridoy and Soumya Sarkar's 68 off 66 deliveries -- Bangladesh started proceedings with the ball in hand extremely well. Lead pacer Shoriful Islam had Avishka Fernando nick one back to slip cordon in the second delivery of the innings. Taskin induced an edge off the willow of Kusal Mendis, taken by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, in the fifth over before Shoriful struck again to remove Sadeera Samarawickrama in the next over to see the visitors in a spot of bother at three for 43 after 6.1 overs.

After that, almost nothing went Bangladesh's way till the 37th over when off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz had Nissanka caught at deep midwicket. Taskin returned to the attack to make Asalanka his 100th dismissal in ODIs in the very next over, and suddenly the Tigers had their tails up.

Taskin had Janith Liyanage trapped in front in the 42nd over as Bangladesh put pressure on the Lankans at the death. However, Wanindu Hasaranga, who starred with the ball in hand with a four-wicket haul, ensured the visitors went over the line with a quickfire cameo of 25 runs off 16 deliveries, featuring two maximums and one boundary.