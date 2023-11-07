Nigar guides Bangladesh to 169-9 in 2nd Pak WODI

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana plays a shot during the second Women's ODI against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: BCB

Captain Nigar Sultana made a sluggish half-century as Bangladesh women's team posted 169-9 against Pakistan in the second Women's ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Nigar scored 54 off 104 balls while opener Fargana Hoque made 40 off 88 balls after the Tigresses won the toss and opted to bat first in a must-win match to keep the series alive.

For the visitors, left-arm spinners Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu claimed a couple of wickets each.

After getting rolled over for a mere 81 in the same ground in the first ODI, which they lost by five wickets, the Bangladesh batters batted more responsibly in the second ODI.

The opening partnership of Murshida Khatun (12 off 18 balls) and Fargana fetched 21 runs before the former got stumped off the bowling of Sadia in the sixth over.

Sobhana Mostary, who made 16 off 35 balls, didn't hang around for too long as the hosts lost their second wicket with 43 runs on the board.

Fargana and Nigar then formed a 49-run partnership, the highest stand in the innings, off 100 deliveries, which set up a platform for a launch in the final overs.

The partnership ended when Fargana, who hit three fours, got run out at the striker's end in the last ball of the 32nd over.

The charge in the final overs also didn't happen as Pakistan kept taking wickets in regular successions right till the final over where Nigar departed as the ninth batter.