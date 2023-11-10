New Zealand’s Nicholls faces ball-tampering charges

New Zealand Test batter Henry Nicholls has been reported by umpires for ball-tampering, reports say.

TV footage appeared to show Nicholls brushing the ball against his helmet during the Plunket Shield match between Nicholls' Canterbury province and Auckland this week.

"Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement Friday.

New Zealand Cricket said the allegation had been referred to a commissioner for first-class cricket.

No date has yet been set for the hearing. Nicholls is due to tour Bangladesh with the New Zealand squad later this month.