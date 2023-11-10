Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Nov 10, 2023 12:37 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 10, 2023 12:39 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

New Zealand’s Nicholls faces ball-tampering charges

Star Sports Report
Fri Nov 10, 2023 12:37 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 10, 2023 12:39 PM
Henry Nicholls. Photo: AFP File

New Zealand Test batter Henry Nicholls has been reported by umpires for ball-tampering, reports say.

TV footage appeared to show Nicholls brushing the ball against his helmet during the Plunket Shield match between Nicholls' Canterbury province and Auckland this week.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement Friday.

New Zealand Cricket said the allegation had been referred to a commissioner for first-class cricket.

No date has yet been set for the hearing. Nicholls is due to tour Bangladesh with the New Zealand squad later this month.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

উসকানি আর গুজব সৃষ্টি করে বিএনপি নিরীহ শ্রমিকদের বিভ্রান্ত করছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

'আমরা আশা করি, শ্রমিকরা নিজেরা নিজেদের ক্ষতি করবে না। শ্রমিকদের অন্ন, বস্ত্র, বাসস্থানের সংস্থান করে যে চাকরি সে চাকরি নিয়ে তারা যদি বিভ্রান্ত হয় তাহলে ক্ষতিটা বাংলাদেশের হবে এবং শ্রমিকদের...

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের বিশ্লেষণ: সত্যি কি 'অবাধ ও সুষ্ঠু' নির্বাচনের দিকে যাচ্ছি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে