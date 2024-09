Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the third day of the second Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

New Zealand were bundled out for just 88 on day three of the second Test in Galle on Saturday and will follow on against Sri Lanka, trailing by 514 on first innings.

All-rounder Mitchell Santner top-scored with 29 while Prabath Jayasuriya took 6-42 for the hosts, who declared at a mammoth 602-5 on Friday.