New Zealand need 126 to win rain-hit third T20 against Australia

Australia’s Steve Smith walks off after being dismissed during the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on February 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Australia scored 118-4 from a rain-reduced 10.4 overs in the third and final Twenty20 international against New Zealand on Sunday as they chase a clean sweep of the series.

New Zealand were set an adjusted target of 126 off 10 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after three rain stoppages curtailed Australia's innings.

Opener Travis Head top scored with 33 off 30 balls after Australia were sent in but the most punishing batting was Matthew Short's 27 off 11 balls and Glenn Maxwell's 20 off nine.

Australia have dominated the series, winning the opener by six wickets in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by a 72-run victory in game two in Auckland on Friday.

The Black Caps made two changes, with wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert replacing the injured Devon Conway, and spinner Ish Sodhi coming in for pace bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Australia made three changes. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade took over as captain from Mitchell Marsh, who was rested with Short taking his place.

Seam bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood made way for Mitchell Starc and Spencer Johnson.