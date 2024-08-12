Cricket
New Zealand include O'Rourke, Sears for Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Tests

Photo: ICC

New Zealand included promising seamers Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears on Monday in their Test squad to face Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as the Black Caps look to bounce back from their Twenty20 World Cup debacle.

New Zealand play Afghanistan next month in a one-off Test in Noida, India, before facing Sri Lanka away in a two-Test series in late September.

It will be the Black Caps' first cricket since crashing out of the T20 World Cup in the group stages last June following a shock defeat to Afghanistan.

O'Rourke and Sears are set to play their first overseas Tests. O'Rourke, 23, took nine wickets for 93 on his debut against South Africa in February. Sears, 26, debuted in March with five wickets in a defeat to Australia.

"It's always great when young guys force their way into squads through performance," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

"I know Will and Ben are really looking forward to the challenges of Test cricket in the sub-continent," he said in a statement.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell returns to the Test squad for the first time since injuring his Achilles tendon, then breaking a finger. He played one-day internationals in Pakistan last April and was in the T20 World Cup squad.

"Michael's had to show plenty of resilience to rehabilitate his injuries and force his way back into the Black Caps across all three formats," Stead said.

World-class batsman Kane Williamson has also been included in an experienced top order alongside veteran openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham.

Stead has opted for five spin options in Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Bracewell and Glenn Phillips.

The three September Tests begin a busy four-month period for New Zealand, who play three games against India in October and November before hosting three games with England in December.

New Zealand Test squad:

Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

