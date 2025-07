New Zealand beat South Africa by 21 runs in T20 series

New Zealand beat South Africa by 21 runs in their Zimbabwe Twenty 20 tri-series match at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 173-5 in 20 overs (T. Robinson 75 not out, B. Jacobs 44 not out; K. Maphaka 2-38).

South Africa 152 in 18.2 overs (D. Brevis 40; G. Linde 30; M. Henry 3-34, J. Duffy 3-20, I. Sodhi 2-34).

Result: New Zealand won by 21 runs.

Toss: South Africa.

Remaining fixtures (all in Harare):

July 18, Zimbabwe v New Zealand

July 20, Zimbabwe v South Africa

July 22, New Zealand v South Africa

July 24, Zimbabwe v New Zealand

July 26, Final