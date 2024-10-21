NCL: Rajshahi-Khulna clash set for climax

The opening round fixture between Rajshahi Division and Khulna Division in the National Cricket League 2024-25 is set for a thrilling finish as Khulna, chasing a daunting 516-run target, reached 120 for naught at stumps on day three at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Earlier in the day, riding on Sabbir Hossain's blistering knock of 150 off 139 balls, featuring 13 fours and six sixes, Rajshahi declared their second innings at 283 for six. In reply, Soumya Sarkar struck an unbeaten 80 off 98 balls, while Amit Majumder made an unbeaten 37 to help Khulna bounce back strongly in the contest.

At the other venue in Sylhet, Dhaka Metro enforced a follow-on after bundling out Barishal Division for 219 runs in their first innings. Dhaka Metro off-spinner Ashraful Islam Siam claimed five wickets for 73, while for Barishal, opener Iftakhar Hossain compiled 98 off 177 balls. At stumps, Barishal reached 32 for no loss, still needing 157 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Meanwhile, in Bogura, Rangpur took a massive 170-run first innings lead over Chattogram after bowling their opponents out for just 103 runs. Earlier in the day, resuming at 69 for one, half-centuries from Khalid Hasan (60) and Mim Mosaddeak (55 not out) powered Rangpur to declare their first innings on 273 for nine.

Elsewhere, in Khulna, Sylhet were trailing by 26 runs after posting 52 for naught in their second innings against Dhaka Division, who earlier scored 224 runs in their first innings. Mahidul Islam Ankon made a brilliant 118 off 223 balls for Dhaka, helping them take a 78-run lead.