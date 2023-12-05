Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Dec 5, 2023 02:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 02:15 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Nayeem suffers finger injury in Mirpur

Star Sports Report
Tue Dec 5, 2023 02:13 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 02:15 PM
Nayeem Hasan
Nayeem Hasan looks at his right index finger after suffering an injury during training on Tuesday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan suffered a finger injury during training in Mirpur today. Nayeem was batting during an indoor net session when he suffered the injury to his right index finger. He got out of the nets immediately as medical staff treated him, with his finger bleeding.

The extent of the injury is yet to be known and BBC's chief physician Debashash Chowdhury told The Daily Star that they would learn more after talking to the physios.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh will start the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka tomorrow and Nayeem was a key figure in the Sylhet Test, which the Tigers won by 150 runs.

Nayeem had kept things tight with the ball, bagging one wicket for 73 runs in the first innings before getting two more wickets in the second innings for 40 runs in 17 overs.

Coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that he was very impressed with Nayeem while talking at the press conference earlier today.

"He is the highest wicket-taker in the NCL. He is coming with confidence and good rhythm. We saw that in the game. He played his role perfectly. At times he attacked, at times he was the defensive bowler. He created a lot of doubt in batters' minds. He actually got a reaction out of someone like Kane Williamson. I was very impressed with him," Hathurusingha said.

Related topic:
Nayeem HasanspinnerMirpurSylhetTest cricketBangladeshNew Zealand
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Spinners like Miraz, Taijul, Nayeem are not created overnight’

Snubbed by selectors, Bravo steps away from cricket

1w ago

'Mushy and Mominul delivered emotional speech'

2h ago

Kiwis to follow Bangladesh’s blueprint in Dhaka Test, says Sodhi

1d ago

From England to Sylhet for the love of Tests

6d ago
obaydul_kader
|রাজনীতি

১৪ দলের সঙ্গে আসন ভাগাভাগির সিদ্ধান্ত আজকালের মধ্যে: কাদের

‘প্রার্থিতা যদি যৌক্তিকভাবে নির্বাচন কমিশন বাতিল করে, আমরা তো সেটা নিয়ে কোনো আপত্তি করতে যাব না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

শোকজেই শেষ নির্বাচনী আচরণবিধি ভঙ্গের অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X