Nayeem fifer hands Chattogram big NCL win

Spinner Nayeem Hasan bagged a fifer as Chattogram Division won by a huge margin of 300 runs in the third-round in the tier 2 match against Barishal Division at Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet today.

Needing 354 to win in the fourth innings, Barishal started day four at 21 for two but skittled out for just 54 all out in 40 overs thanks to Nayeem's 5 for 21. Nayeem, who bagged his 15th first-class fifer, bagged eight wickets in the game and was adjudged player-of-the-match.

Pacers Fahad Hossain and MD Ifran Hossain bagged two wickets each for Chattogram. Mominul Haque also got amongst the runs in the game, scoring 81 in the first innings and following up with 84 in the second innings.

The tier 1 match between Dhaka Metro and Sylhet Division at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar ended in a draw today.

In reply to Dhaka Metro's mammoth first innings of 601, courtesy of twin double tons from Shadman Islam (250) and Naeem Islam (221), Sylhet put on 494 all out. Abu Jayed Rahi struck 69 at number 9 to help Sylhet get to the score after starting day four at 348 for 6.

Mohammad Naim Sheikh struck 60 while other opener Zahiduzzaman Khan reached 50 as the match was drawn with Dhaka Metro reaching 113 for no loss at stumps.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Division maintained their top spot in tier 1 with a 10-wicket win over Rangpur Division in Rajshahi while Khulna Division thumped Rajshahi Division by an innings and 109 runs at Sylhet Academy Ground in Sylhet to stay top in tier 2.