Naseem removes Liton to end a 114-run stand

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah got rid of Bangladesh batter Liton Das inside the first hour of Day 4 of their first Test in Rawalpindi, ending a 114-run sixth-wicket stand between Liton and Mushfiqur Rahim.



After 104 overs, Bangladesh reached 335 for six, with overnight batter Mushfiqur unbeaten on 67 and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who had just come on to the crease, on two off 11 deliveries. The Tigers still trail by 113 runs in reply to Pakistan's first innings score of 448 for six (declared).

Bangladesh started the day positively, playing Pakistan pacers with little to no trouble until Liton nicked one back to the keeper to depart after a 78-ball 56-run knock. Pakistan pacers' ploy of bowling short finally did the trick as Liton could not hold back the temptation of playing at an outside off length delivery that had extra bounce in it.

Mushfiqur also survived an LBW scare when the right-handed batter was given out off the bowling of pacer Mohammad Ali only for the decision to be reversed following a review.

