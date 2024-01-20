Nahidul helps set up first win for Khulna on

Cricket
Cricket

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Off-spinner Nahidul Islam starred with four wickets to help set up his side's first victory of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024 with a four-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers in Mirpur on Saturday.  

Nahidul picked up four wickets for just 12 runs from his four overs, taking out four of Chattogram's top five batters, an effort that slumped the Shuvagata Hom-led side to 121. 

A 31-ball 40-run knock from tail-ender Shohidul Islam ensured Chattogram reach a total beyond 100 after they lost half their side for 61 runs on the board after nine overs.

In reply, Khulna batters had to dig deep to chase down the modest target but in the end, a 44-ball 39 from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and a 28-ball 26 were enough for Anamul Haque Bijoy's side to register their first points on the table. 

Related topic:
bpl 2024Khulna Tigers vs Chattogram Challengers
