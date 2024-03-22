Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 22, 2024 09:30 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 10:10 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Nahid Rana debuts as Tigers opt to field in first SL Test

Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 22, 2024 09:30 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 10:10 AM
Nahid Rana in action during training in Sylhet on March 21, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in the first of two Tests at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet today, hoping to utilise the early morning conditions with the presence of "moisture on the pitch". 

The two captains at the toss in Sylhet on March 22, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Pacer Nahid Rana, known for his ability to consistently clock north of 140 km/h, makes his debut for the hosts, who are yet to win a home Test against the island nation. Rana will form the pace battery alongside Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed while spinners Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Miraz are expected to do the bulk of bowling, more so in the second innings.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Rookie Rana wants to bowl ‘as fast as possible’

 

Meanwhile, keeper-batter Liton Das returned to starting eleven after sitting out the New Zealand Tests last year by having taken a paternity leave. 

Read more

Expect Liton to bring a lot more runs in red-ball cricket: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh are missing their key batter Mushfiqur Rahim due to finger injury he suffered in the preceding ODI series, won by the Tigers by a 2-1 margin while the tour-opening T20I series was clinched by the visitors.  

Nahid Rana, Angelo Mathews
Read more

A battle between youth and experience

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Liton Das (w), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

 

Related topic:
Nahid Rana
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pacer Nahid Rana gets called up as BCB announces squad for 1st SL Test

3d ago

Rookie Rana wants to bowl ‘as fast as possible’

2d ago
Toss
|ক্রিকেট

টস জিতে বোলিং নিল বাংলাদেশ, নাহিদের অভিষেক

শুক্রবার সিলেট আন্তর্জাতিক ক্রিকেট স্টেডিয়ামে দুই টেস্ট সিরিজের প্রথমটিতে মুখোমুখি হয়েছে বাংলাদেশ-শ্রীলঙ্কা। 

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

ক্ষুধাকে অস্ত্র বানিয়েছে ইসরায়েল, গাজা এখন উন্মুক্ত কবরস্থান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification