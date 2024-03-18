Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 01:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 01:54 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Mustafizur stretchered off the field

Star Sports Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 01:43 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 01:54 PM
Photo; Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was stretchered off the field during the third ODI against Sri Lanka after severe cramps under the sweltering sun in Chattogram.

Mustafizur, who had claimed two wickets for 39 runs in his nine overs, was struggling on the pitch, clutching his stomach while bowling in the 42nd over and even falling to the ground after bowling the last ball of that over.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He returned to the attack in the 48th over to bowl his final over but couldn't go through the first ball in his first attempt. He attempted to ball with shortened run-up but bowled a wide ball before deciding that he couldn't continue.

Soumya Sarkar bowled the over in his place, claimed the wicket of Maheesh Theekshana and conceded just five runs.

This was Mustafizur's first match in the series. He was picked in place of the injured Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Related topic:
cricketMustafizur Rahman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ben Stokes

'Exposed' England will improve after India drubbing, says McCullum

1w ago
Mustafizur Rahman

Comilla hopeful to get Mustafizur in final

2w ago

Tigers spoilt for choice over pacers  

Soumya Sarkar

Bangladesh cricket’s Soumya fallacy

1d ago
Wasim Akram, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afridi shushes critics but Akram still on his case

6d ago
|ব্যাংক

একীভূতকরণে এক্সিম ও পদ্মা ব্যাংকের সমঝোতা স্মারক সই

একীভূত হওয়ার পর পদ্মা ব্যাংকের নাম থাকবে না

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অবন্তিকার ‘আত্মহত্যা’: আম্মান ২ দিন, দ্বীন ইসলাম ১ দিনের রিমান্ডে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification