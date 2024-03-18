Mustafizur stretchered off the field

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was stretchered off the field during the third ODI against Sri Lanka after severe cramps under the sweltering sun in Chattogram.

Mustafizur, who had claimed two wickets for 39 runs in his nine overs, was struggling on the pitch, clutching his stomach while bowling in the 42nd over and even falling to the ground after bowling the last ball of that over.

He returned to the attack in the 48th over to bowl his final over but couldn't go through the first ball in his first attempt. He attempted to ball with shortened run-up but bowled a wide ball before deciding that he couldn't continue.

Soumya Sarkar bowled the over in his place, claimed the wicket of Maheesh Theekshana and conceded just five runs.

This was Mustafizur's first match in the series. He was picked in place of the injured Tanzim Hasan Sakib.