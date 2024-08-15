Mushtaq impressed by Bangladesh's ‘coachable’ nature

Bangladesh's spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed remarked that the team is highly "coachable" and should not be underestimated as the Tigers are set to show their mettle in the two upcoming Tests against hosts Pakistan, beginning on August 21.

"They are a great bunch of guys, very coachable people. By coachable, I mean they are good listeners and are willing to learn. So, I'm having a good time with them. With my experience, I hope I can make a difference," Mushtaq said during a press conference in Lahore today.

Mushtaq emphasised that Bangladesh are not a side to be underestimated. "They have some quality players, and they now possess some good pace bowlers as well. I believe they are on the right track; they just need to have the self-belief that they can perform better overseas," he added.

The leg-spin legend, who took 346 wickets for Pakistan in a career spanning from 1990 to 2003, highly praised the Bangladesh spinners.

"I think they are very mature and very good spinners. As far as my role is concerned, it's about the technical and tactical side of things. Tactically, you have to remind the spinner about using angles, reading the pitch, determining the right pace, and the field placement required for specific batters. I think it doesn't matter how experienced a bowler is, a tactical reminder is always needed.

"In Bangladesh, there are Taijul [Islam] and Mehedi [Hasan] Miraz, who are genuinely very, very good spinners and have been match-winners; they have won Bangladesh quite a few matches. So, it's a great honour for me to be working with them," he said.