Mushfiqur runs himself out one short of fifty as rain halts play

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim fell to run out just one short of what would have been his 28th Test fifty just shortly before rain halted play on the final day of their first Test against hosts Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium today.

Bangladesh moved to 237 for four in 76 overs in their second innings, taking a 247-run lead as Lunch break was announced.

Mushfiqur looked a bit jittery when he got close to the landmark score. He tried to push a Prabath Jayasuriya delivery towards mid-on and take a quick single to complete his fifty, but some sharp fielding and a direct throw from Tharindu Rathnayake caught Mushfiqur just short of the crease -- confirmed after umpires opted to go for a replay.

Mushfiqur had to walk back after a 102-ball 49, as Sri Lanka got a crucial breakthrough to end a 109-run fourth-wicket stand between Mushfiqur and Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who remains unbeaten on 89.

And with the confirmation of Mushfiqur's dismissal, the rain also started pouring as the players and the umpires sprinted off the field while the ground staff hurried on to the pitch with the covers.

Mushfiqur, Shanto keep on adding to Bangladesh's lead

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim took Bangladesh's lead past the 200-run mark on the final day of their first Test against hosts Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium today.

Having started the day on 177 for three, Bangladesh moved to 220 for three in 70 overs in their second innings. The Tigers now lead by 230 runs.

Mushfiqur, who looked a bit nervy earlier today, is inching closer to his 28th Test fifty. Mushfiqur remains unbeaten on 43, while Shanto scored 78 not out, as both the centurions of the first innings stitched together a 92-run unbroken fourth-wicket stand.