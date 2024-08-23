Mushfiqur hits fifty, completes 15000 international runs

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das hit fifties to propel the Tigers to 316 for five at stumps on Day Three of the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan on Friday.

Mushfiqur (55 not out) put away seven fours to reach his 28th fifty, third against Pakistan, to settle the nerves after Bangladesh were reduced to five down for 218 earlier in the post-Lunch session. In the process, the 37-yaer-old became the second Bangladesh player, after Tamim Iqbal, to complete 15,000 runs in international cricket.

Meanwhile, Liton (52 not out), who smashed eight fours and a massive six, completed his 17th half-century in the format as he led a counterpunch, taking Naseem Shah for 18 runs late in the day to reach the milestone.

The duo put together an unbeaten 98-run stand as the Tigers continued to chip away at Pakistan first innings total of 448.

Shakib becomes Saim Ayub's first Test wicket

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan threw away his wicket to hand Pakistan's Saim Ayub a maiden Test scalp which left the Tigers five down for 218 in the final session on Day Three of the Rawalpindi Test on Friday.

Shakib, who scored 15, could not help himself when he was presented with a full-length delivery outside off-stump as he went for an expansive drive which ended up in the hands of the fielder at extra-cover.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who remained unbeaten on 19, was joined by Liton Das.

Shadman, Mominul lay solid platform in Rawalpindi

Despite losing overnight batter and opener Zakir Hasan early on, Bangladesh will be content with how the opening session of the third day of the first Test against hosts Pakistan played out in Rawalpindi today.

The Tigers reached 134 for two at lunch, thanks to an undefeated 81-run stand between opener Shadman Islam (53 not out off 123 balls) and former captain Mominul Haque (45 not out off 66 balls).

Resuming play at 27 without loss after Pakistan declared their first innings on 448 for six, Zakir (12) was removed by pacer Naseem Shah, caught behind after a 58-ball stay.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Shadman, and the duo kept the cautious approach going. However, Shanto's knock ended at 16 from 42 balls when Khurram Shahzad bowled him with an in-swinger that clipped the off and middle stumps.

The visitors were 53 for two after 27 overs following Shanto's dismissal, but the scoring rate nearly doubled when Mominul and Shadman, who scored his third 50-plus score in 13 Tests, began to find their rhythm.