Murad, Shahadat excel before NZ Tests

Bangladesh national team newcomers Hasan Murad and Shahadat Hossain had good outings while the other members of the Test squad disappointed in the final round of the National Cricket League (NCL) that came to a close on Tuesday.

A total of 10 players out of the 15-member Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming two-Test series against New Zealand played in the final round of the NCL, with Chattogram Division's Murad and Shahadat standing out.

Left-arm spinner Murad claimed 9-138 while Shahadat made 87 in the first innings in their second-tier match against Rajshahi in Chattogram which ended on Monday with the hosts winning the tie. Nayeem Hasan, who was declared the player of the tournament with 36 wickets in six games, claimed five wickets.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who will be leading the Tigers in the New Zealand Tests in the absence of injured Shakib Al Hasan, got starts in both of his innings for Rajshahi. He made 31 and 20, respectively, but could not capitalise on the starts.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim went out for a duck in Rajshahi's first innings and could only make 16 before falling to Murad.

Sadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mahmudul Hasan also had unsuspecting outings with the bat for their respective teams while Hasan Mahmud claimed five wickets for Chattogram.

The Test team flew to Sylhet yesterday night ahead of the first Test against the Kiwis, beginning on November 28.

Going back to the action on Tuesday, NCL champions Dhaka, who had sealed the championship in the previous round, played out a draw against Dhaka Metro in a heavily rain-affected first-tier match in Cox's Bazar yesterday.

In Bogura, Nasum Ahmed's six-wicket haul catapulted Sylhet Division to a 201-run victory over Rangpur Division in the first-tier.

Rangpur finished fourth and have been relegated from the first tier and will be replaced by second-tier champion Chattogram.