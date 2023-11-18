Murad receives maiden call-up to Tigers' squad for NZ Tests

Shanto to lead Tigers

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad received his maiden national team call-up as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand starting on November 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the side in absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan. The 25-year-old left-hander will become the 13th cricketer to captain Bangladesh in Tests.

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, and Mushfik Hasan were the ones left out as Shadman Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan, and Nurul Hasan Sohan returned to the side.

Murad, 22, has made an impressive start to his first-class career and has taken 121 wickets from 25 matches since his debut for Chattogram Division in 2021. Fellow Chattogram Division top-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pace bowler Hasan Mahmud are the other uncapped players in the squad.

SQUAD: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque , Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Murad.