A morale-boosting triumph ahead of WC

Two major trophies for the Bangladesh Under-19 side in the space of almost four years is a testament to the long-term plan set by the game development committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

After winning the youth World Cup back in 2020, the latest triumph for the Under-19 side came yesterday when they clinched their maiden Asia Cup title by crushing the hosts UAE in a 195-run win in Dubai.

Led by former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the game development committee had chalked out yet another extensive campaign with the current lot of Under-19 cricketers that mainly focused on having game awareness by playing an ample number of matches in the past year and a half.

Much like the previous Under-19 World Cup-winning side, the current group has played around 30 matches home and away as part of their preparation for the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in January next year.

"To be honest, I was a bit irritated over the fact that we were not able to perform as a team before the Asia Cup. But I must say the boys managed to click at the right time and with the upcoming World Cup in January [2024], this Asia Cup win will surely give confidence to the boys. I think the age-level selectors should also get the credit since they have been scouting players from the root level which is not easy. We ensured the boys get enough match preparation in order to develop game sense," Mahmud told The Daily Star yesterday.

It was a total team effort from the young Tigers throughout the tournament across all three departments with Bangladesh finishing as unbeaten champions. The win against a solid Indian side in the semifinal also reflected the strong mentality of the cricketers who were able to hold their nerves in crunch situations.

Opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibly remained the stand-out performer for the young Tigers in the Asia Cup. Having hit two tons, including a match-winning 129 in the final, the right-handed batter was adjudged the player of the tournament.

"Shibly is a very hard-working cricketer and has a very cool head. It is not that he emerged out of the blue in this tournament as he scored a hundred against India just before the Asia Cup. His ability to face the new ball is something that makes him a solid opener and he knows how to convert those fifties into hundreds. I think he still has a long way to go and I hope he will be able to continue his good work in the coming days," Mahmud said.

Apart from Shibly, pacers Maruf Mridha, Rohanat Doullah Borson, and leg-spinner Wasi Siddique also impressed with their performances.

According to Mahmud, the board has been emphasising developing leg-spinners since the senior side has been yearning for a quality option in that department for a long time now.

"The national team has been searching for a leg-spinner for a long time now so we have taken extra measures in developing leg-spinners from the age level. Wasi is a bright prospect, proving his worth against Sri Lanka. But apart from Wasi we have two more leg-spinners on the radar who have been preparing themselves as well and I am confident we can overcome the shortage of leg-spinners for the senior side in the coming days," Mahmud added.

Mahmud was also optimistic that a number of players from this lot would go on to represent the national side in the future just like the World Cup-winning members from that Under-19 side are doing currently.