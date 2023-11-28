Mominul, Joy depart in space of five deliveries just before Tea

Bangladesh lost two of their well-set batters -- Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque -- late in the afternoon session to see the momentum sway towards New Zealand on Day 1 of their first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

With two new batters at the crease -- Mushfiqur Rahim (1* off 6) and debutant Shahadat Hossain (0* off 4) -- Bangladesh reached 185 for four in 55 overs at Tea.

The Tigers, however, were cruising and looked on course for enjoying a wicketless session before losing Mominul (37 off 78) and Joy (86 off 166) in the space of just five deliveries late into the second session.

Mominul was the first to depart when he rather threw his wicket away to be Glenn Phillips' second Test victim. Having almost chopped one on to his stumps by trying to cut just the previous delivery, Mominul seemed to have not learned from his close shave as he tried to do the same again in the very next delivery only to get an inside edge on to the wicketkeeper.

Joy, who was approaching his second Test ton, departed the very next over to Ish Sodhi when the leggie enticed the right-hander to lean forward to defend, inducing an edge off his bat through to first slip. The umpires looked if the catch was taken cleanly but Daryl Mitchell did a fantastic job to get his hands underneath the cherry to complete a perfect catch.

Bangladesh, who looked to be in a dominating position, will now need to build a partnership once again in the two sides' opening Test of the third World Test Championship cycle.

