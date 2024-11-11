Miraz removes Gurbaz to bring much-needed breakthrough for Tigers

Bangladesh off-spinner got a vital breakthrough for his side when he removed Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz soon after the right-handed batter reached his century, reducing the Afghans to 184-4 after 39 overs, in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Gurbaz, who smacked seven sixes and five fours for his 120-ball 101 - his eight ton in the format, departed when he tried to up the ante by taking on Miraz in the 38th over. He looked to go over the leg side but could not get enough connection as he was caught at deep square leg. The dismissal brought an end to a 100-run stand between the right-handed batter and Omarzai which kept Afghanistan firmly on course to chase down the 245-run target.

Gurbaz, Omarzai keep Afghanistan on course

Afghanistan batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azamatullah Omarzai put together a 52-run stand as the duo kept Afghanistan on course in their pursuit of 245-run target after they lost three wickets for 84 runs in the 21st over in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Gurbaz was the aggressor as he smashed five sixes and as many fours for his 93-ball 81, while Omarzai put away one four and a six for a 26-ball 26 to propel the hosts to 138-3 after 30 overs.

Fizz strikes twice as Afghanistan lose three wickets

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman struck twice after Nahid Rana drew first blood to reduce Afghanistan to 90-3 after 21 overs in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

The Fizz removed Rahmat Shah (eight off 22 balls) in the fourth over with a bouncer and nicked off Hashmatullah Shahidi (six off 21 balls) in the 21st to peg the hosts back.

Nahid Rana removes Atal in Powerplay

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana bowled a ripper to remove Afghanistan opener Sediqullah Atal (14 off 18 balls) in the eight over in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Rana, who is on debut, angled it in from around the wicket on a length and it nipped back in and crashed onto the stumps after finding the gap between bat and pad.

After 10 overs, Afghanistan were 45-1.

Mahmudullah misses out on century as Tigers post 244-8

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah Riyad missed out on a century but helped his side to 244 for eight in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Riyad, who notched up his 29th ODI fifty, smashed seven fours and three sixes for his run-a-ball 98 before being run out while trying to complete a second run in the final delivery of the innings, missing out on his fifth ton in the format after he registered four in ICC events (three tons in ODI World Cups and one in Champions Trophy) over the years. The right-handed batter rescued the Tigers from sliding further a the visitors slumped to 72-4 in the 15th over as he put together a 145-run stand with Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who scored a 119-ball 66.

Pacer Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for the Afghans as he returned four wickets 37 runs from his seven overs, while Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi scalped one each.

Miraz, Mahmudullah rebuild with half-centuries after collapse

Bangladesh batters Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah Riyad hit fifties and put together an unbeaten 110-run stand to propel the Tigers to 183-4 after 42 overs after the Tigers slumped to 72-4 in the 15th overs in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Mahmudullah reached his 29th ODI fifty in 63 balls, putting away five fours and two sixes for his unbeaten 71-ball 63, while Miraz took 106 balls to notch up his half-century and remained not out on a 108-ball 52 as the duo set themselves for a launch in the final eight overs of the innings.

Wickets keep tumbling for Tigers

Towhid Hridoy's stay in the middle ended up being a brief one as the right-hander got caught at slip off Rashid Khan as Bangladesh lost their fourth wicket for 72 runs inside 15 overs against Afghanistan in the series-deciding third ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Hridoy, who had made 11 apiece in the first two matches, made just seven runs in the third game.

Stand-in skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz has now been joined by Mahmudullah, who has been short of runs as of late.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost three wickets in three overs to go from 53-0 to 58-3 after opting to bat first.

Tigers lose three wickets in three overs after solid opening stand

Bangladesh lost three wickets in consecutive overs after a solid opening partnership between Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Tamim and are now in a spot of bother, reduced to 58-3 after 10.2 overs against Afghanistan in the series-deciding third ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Soumya was the first to depart, once again failing to kick on after another good start, playing on a delivery from Azmatullah Omarzai in the ninth over to depart for 24 off 23.

In the very next over, Tanzid, who was dropped on 0 and seven, hit an innocuous-looking delivery from Mohammad Nabi straight into the hands of cover point to depart for 19 off 29 balls.

Before their dismissals, the pair had put together a solid 53-run stand for Bangladesh after they opted to bat first.

Bangladesh's trouble worsened in the following over when Zakir got himself run out for four at the non-striker's end after mix up with stand-in skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

Miraz has now been joined by Towhid Hridoy and the duo has to try and rebuild the innings.

Rana debuts as Bangladesh bat first

Pacer Nahid Rana makes his ODI debut as Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Rana, who has 26 wickets in 10 List-A matches to his name, replaces Taskin Ahmed in the eleven.

Bangladesh's regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is also not taking part in the match due to a growing strain. Zakir Hasan has been included in the eleven as his replacement and vice-captain Mehedi Hasan Miraz will lead the team.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are going in with an unchanged eleven.

Bangladesh earlier won the second ODI on Saturday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi