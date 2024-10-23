Miraz, Jaker build big partnership

Mehedi Hasan Miraz (55 not out) and Jaker Ali (30 not out) stitched together an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 89 runs as Bangladesh moved to within one run of avoiding innings-defeat in the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur on Tuesday morning.

At Lunch, Bangladesh were 201 for six, with the two batters mixing caution with aggression. Miraz was aggressive right from the start and then Jaker followed suit, but both showed reasonable amount of temperament on a wicket which offered variable bounce.

This was in stark contrast to the start of the day when Bangladesh lost three wickets quickly and were facing the prospect of an innings-defeat.

Kagiso Rabada got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy -- the two overnight batter -- in his second over of the morning, fifth of the team -- as Bangladesh faced innings defeat in the Mirpur Test.

Both Mahmudul (40) and Mushfiur (33) added two runs each before falling to Rabada, the fastest bowler to get to 300 Test wickets.

Mahmudul perished while trying to play a drive away from his body, only managing to edge it to slips. Mushfiqur, on the other hand, left a big gap behind his bat and pads, losing his castle in the process to an incoming delivery.

Liton Das going back to the pavilion. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Having started the day at 101 for three, Bangladesh were suddenly five down for106, still trailing by 95 runs.

Liton Das was next to fall, caught at slips off Keshav Maharaj for seven.