Middle-order misfires as Tigresses post 119-7 against Scotland

Bangladesh's middle-order failed to capitalise on a solid start from the top-order as the Tigresses posted 119 for seven in their Women's T20 World Cup opener against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh openers Shathi Rani and Murshida Khatun showed positive intent from the start, though disciplined bowling from Scotland kept them close to the rate of six in the first four overs. This yielded a result when Khatun mistimed a lofted shot down the ground off Kathryn Bryce and gave Scotland their first wicket in the fifth over.

No. 3 batter Sobhana Mostary started in a similar vein to the openers and soon restarted building the innings along with Rani. Going at close to 5.5 runs an over at the end of the first half of the innings, the duo tried to pick pace soon after the 10-over mark when the Tigresses were 55 for one. A shot too many brought the downfall of Rani, who was caught in the deep while trying to go after Fraser. Soon after, Taj Nehar fell short of the crease after a misunderstanding with Mostary.

Breakthroughs from Olivia Bell and Saskia Horley gave Scotland the advantage in the death overs, but Bangladesh finished at 119/7 - the country's third-highest total in Women's T20 World Cups - courtesy of Fahima Khatun's (10* off 5) attacking cameo and a vigilant run-a-ball 18 from skipper Nigar Sultana Joty. Horley finished with a career-best performance of 3/13.

Tigresses opt to bat in T20 World Cup opener

Bangladesh opted to bat in the opener of the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty said during the toss that she expects that the ball should come on the bat nicely and that it augurs well for her to team to have a go with the willow first.

Bangladesh have a perfect T20I record against Scotland, winning all of their previous four encounters.

The Tigresses have also won their final warm-up game, against Pakistan, after suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka in the first practice game in the UAE.

A Bangladesh delegation, including Bangladesh government’s advisor for the Ministry of Youth & Sports Asif Mahmud and BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, visited the ICC Cricket Academy and facilities under the Emirates Cricket Board. Photo: BCB

Meanwhile, Bangladesh government's advisor for the Ministry of Youth & Sports Asif Mahmud, and a delegation from the ministry visited the ICC Cricket Academy and facilities under the Emirates Cricket Board recently. BCB Director Nazmul Abedeen and BCB and Emirates Cricket Board officials were present during the visit.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Shathi Rani, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (capt), Alisa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack-Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell