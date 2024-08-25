‘Massive’, ‘Historic’: Shanto hails maiden Test win over Pakistan

Bangladesh's players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Agha Salman (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto termed the 10-wicket over Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test as 'massive' and 'historic', and heaped praises on his players after completing their first ever victory over the Asian rivals in Tests.

"It's a historic day for us," Shanto said, who is also celebrating his 26th birthday today.

"It's massive. We had never won here before, but we believed we can win this time. Everyone really believed that we can do something special this time and the way everyone showed their character, I'm really happy with them," the captain added.

Pakistan, who declared their first innings on 448-6, were bowled out for 146 in their second, thanks to Bangladesh's spin duo of Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, who took four and three wickets respectively.

Bangladesh were given a mere a 30-run target with almost two sessions in hand and openers Zakir Hassan and Shadman Islam chased the total down in just seven overs as the visitors went 1-0 in the two-match series.

Shanto showered praises on his spinners for how they turned the game on its head on the final day.

"We all know Shakib, how experienced he is. Miraz has played a lot of Test matches, he knows how to control his line and length. I'm really happy that they showed a lot of character and bowled in the right areas for a long time."

Before the spinners, it was Mushfiqur Rahim's 191, Shadman Islam's 93 and half-centuries from Liton Das (56) and Mominul Haque (50) helped Bangladesh post 565 and gain a 117-run lead in the first innings.

Shanto heaped praises on his batters, especially on Shadman and Mushfiqur, who was named the player-of-the-match.

"[Shadman] was outstanding. I think it is very difficult for an opener to play after a long gap, especially in this format. The way he and Zakir batted in the first 12 overs on the second day really helped our team.

"For the last 15-17 years, he [Mushfiqur] prepares and does his job every day, never looks tired doing the same thing over and over. That's why he has been playing international cricket for 15-17 years with the same intensity.

"The way he batted in this hot climate, I was really happy for him. That's why we probably won the match."