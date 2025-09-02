Markram shines as South Africa beat England in first ODI

South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot during the first ODI against England at Headingley, in Leeds, on September 2, 2025. Photo: AFP

A 55-ball 86 from Aiden Markram helped South Africa to a seven-wicket win over hosts England in the first of the three-match ODI series at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took 4-22 while Wiaan Mulder took 3-33 as South Africa bundled England out for 131 in 24.3 overs. Markram's quick fifty and his unbeaten opening stand of 121 runs helped the Proteas lay the platform for a dominating win, as they chased down the meagre target in just 20.5 overs.

