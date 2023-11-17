Major agendas include future of ODI cricket in upcoming ICC meeting

The ICC are set to hold their last board meeting of the year in Ahmedabad, two days after ODI World Cup final between India and Australia. ICC's revenue-distribution model will also be on the agenda as funding will be set aside to create reserves.

Sri Lanka Cricket's suspension, the future of ODI cricket and a revival of a high-performance programme are on the agenda in the meeting, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

SLC's suspension will be debated and whether the hosting rights for the U-19 World Cup in January and February will remain with Sri Lanka.

The cricket boards will discuss the 50-over format.

Cricinfo report suggests that at least two boards will be arguing for the revival of the recently-scrapped ODI Super League. Qualification to the 2027 ODI World Cup will be relying on ICC rankings as a system for qualification to the 50-over men's World Cup.

"This World Cup came at the same time as the rugby World Cup, so it would be a good opportunity to compare the audience and measure our global impact as a sport," Zimbabwe Cricket chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"It felt like the Rugby World Cup was more popular, especially in countries where both sports are popular. I don't think the problem is with the ODI format... there aren't enough teams in the World Cup, even 14 isn't enough. And there won't be context without the Super League.

"We need ODI cricket, we can't afford to not have it. It is still a money-maker for us and many countries."

Full Members Ireland, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and possibly others will be involved as High-Performance programme is set for a revival.

Cricinfo reported that some of the funds allocated to members in the new distribution model will be diverted into a retained surplus fund totalling US$100 million a year, which will be invested and distributed back to members at a later time.

Full Members will contribute US$ 88.8 million to this fund - of which the BCCI will put US$ 38.5 million - annually and the Associates US$11.2 million, the report read. Formalisation of T20 cricket's inclusion to 2028 Los Angeles Games will be in focus along with possible pathways for qualification.