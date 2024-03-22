Lucknow’s Langer outlines importance of IPL show for T20 WC selection

Australia great Justin Langer highlighted the role of the upcoming Indian Premier League season for players vying for T20 World Cup 2024 spots.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 just around the corner, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will play a huge role for countries determining the final few spots for squads that will travel to the USA and West Indies.

Justin Langer, the coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, rallied his troops ahead of the start of the upcoming season at the virtual press conference, underscoring the importance of a good season in the IPL for a chance at T20 World Cup selection.

Returning to coaching after a hiatus of two years from his role as Head Coach of the Australian Men's team, Langer set the tone for his squad.

"If we have team success, everyone will be rewarded," Langer said.

"That'll be the message for all the players, including Bishi (Ravi Bishnoi) and KL (Rahul), and there's a few others who will be vying for T20 World Cup spots. That's all part of the game we play. The more they concentrate on playing well for Lucknow, the more their chances of being selected will increase."

The 31-year-old has played the majority of his T20 career – both domestic and international – as an opener but has found success down the order in the other white-ball format, most recently at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 where he scored 452 in 11 matches at an average of 75.33 while batting in the middle order.

"I haven't been coaching for two years since I left the Australian cricket team, and for two years I've been sleeping very well at night," Langer said, laughing.

"Now, it's hard to sleep at night because it's very hard to fit so much talent into 11 positions. It's a good problem to have. It's a sweet problem, but we'll work it out. It's nice to have so much talent in our squad.

"My view - and I've said this for probably 25 years - (is that) if the team does well, then everyone gets rewarded. And therefore, from KL's point of view, if he captains the Lucknow Super Giants to an IPL victory, it means he would've played well himself and he would've captained very well, and he would've wicket-kept very well."