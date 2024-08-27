Local coaches deserve recognition and opportunities

The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque were already going through their gears in the Bangladesh Tigers camp as early as May 26, preparing for the upcoming Test assignments. The camp, held under the guidance of local coaches, played a significant role in Bangladesh's preparations, even as unrest in the country presented obstacles.

While the national team have worked with local coaches for months, the players only began training with the foreign coaching contingent after moving to Pakistan.

Following Bangladesh's historic victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday, questions surrounding head coach Chandika Hathurusingha's tenure were reassessed. Yet, the contributions of the local coaches in the country are never paid their due credit.

When spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz seeks advice, he turns to Bangladesh Tigers' camp head coach Sohel Islam, who has also mentored Miraz in the national side as a spin coach. Others, such as Mizanur Rahman Babul, have guided players during the camp and are currently overseeing the Bangladesh 'A' side in Pakistan. Local coaches are, more often than not, shunned, with barriers often preventing them from becoming part of the national coaching staff.

Under the Nazmul Hassan Papon-led board, the lack of experience of local coaches had been frequently highlighted as a key factor behind their exclusion. Yet, players often rely on coaches like Mohammed Salahuddin and others in grassroots coaching to better understand their game.

After the win in Rawalpindi, Mushfiqur Rahim paid tribute to the local staff who prepared them in Dhaka, Sylhet, and Chattogram.

"I just want to share a few things from before the Test series. There was a two, two-and-a-half-month gap, right? So we had a pretty special camp back home with the Bangladesh Tigers camp, and all the local support staff were there. That was really beneficial for all the players in their preparation," he said.

The question remains as to how to strengthen the local coaching base. Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, mentor to many national team stars and now a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director, believes the contributions of local coaches need to be highlighted.

"I feel that the media are responsible for this too. The media never highlights these things. Maybe we don't do as well. By 'us', I mean the board doesn't appreciate it. The media do not highlight the areas where local coaches are contributing. I feel that whatever contributions are made, regardless of magnitude, should be recognised; it's very important.

"Appreciation is needed for those who are doing good work. The fact that they have been working for a long time has its effect," Fahim said.

As time goes by, BCB's task will be to put words into action and ensure that local coaches receive the credit they deserve, not only through recognition but also through opportunities to work and improve.