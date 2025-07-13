Litton, Shamim propel Tigers to 177-7

Skipper Litton Das scored a 50-ball 76 and Shamim Hossain smashed a 27-ball 48 to propel Bangladesh to 177-7 in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.

Bangladesh were set for another subpar total as they were 69-2 after 10 overs after Litton and Towhid Hridoy led a consolidation -- a 69-run stand off 55 balls -- at a cost of a rapid scoring rate.

But Litton made amends and upped the ante, having received two reprieves, and was bailed out by Shamim's brisk knock. The duo put together a 39-ball 77-run stand that pushed the Tigers past the 150-mark.

Left-arm pacer Binura Fernando starred with three wickets.

Litton, Hridoy consolidate but Tigers struggle to increase scoring rate

Skipper Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy consolidated the Bangladesh innings but at the cost of a rapid scoring rate as the duo propelled the Tigers to 69-2 after 10 overs in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.

After losing both opener in the first two overs with just seven runs on the board, the duo put together an unbroken 62-run stand at a very modest rate.

Liton hit a couple of sixes but reamined unbeaten on 33 off 27 balls, while Hridoy's 22-ball 29 not out saw him hit two fours and a six as the Tigers struggled to up the ante.

Openers back in the hut as Tigers struggle to get going

Bangladesh openers Parvez Emon and Tanzid Tamim were back in the hut within the first two overs as the Tigers struggled to get going in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.

Bangladesh were 39-2 after six overs.

Emon, who was dismissed for a duck, had no answer to a regulation in-swinger bowled by Nuwan Thushara in the very first over. The left-hander went for a drive and left a big gap between bat and pad through which the ball found its way through to the stumps.

Tanzid (five runs off eight balls) followed suit in the next over when he nicked one to a wide slip stationed at the edge of the circle while playing a half-hearted drive off a gentle Binura Fernando out-swinger.

Tigers asked to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das lost another toss as the Tigers were asked to bat first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.

The Tigers left out Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Sakib adn replaced them with Jaker Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam. The hosts remained unchanged.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Das (capt, wk), 4 Jaker Ali, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehiday Hasan Miraz, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Mustafizur Rahman 11 Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Binura Fernando 11 Nuwan Thushara