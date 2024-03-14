Liton, top-order fail once again

Sri Lanka’s Pramod Madushan had the better of Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy with a fairly straightforward delivery that hit the top of the off stump after beating the batter’s defences during the first of the three ODIs in Chattogram yesterday. Chasing a 256-run target, the Tigers were in a spot of bother as they lost three wickets inside the first six overs with just 27 on the board. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh followed the same old script of suffering a top-order meltdown and leaving things to be mended by the middle and lower-order batters in the first of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram yesterday.

Chasing a modest 256-run target, the Tigers were left reeling at three for 23 after just 5.1 overs.

It was yet another drab outgoing for star opener Liton Das, who had to walk out for a golden duck in the innings' very first delivery. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka's back of a length delivery shaped back in towards the right-handed batter sharply, cramping him for room as Liton could only manage to chop it onto his stumps.

That wicket saw Bangladesh get off on the wrong foot and extended Liton's yearning to get back amongst runs further. Liton had finished the 10th Bangladesh Premier League earlier this month as the third-highest run-getter but that accomplishment could be misleading as the 29-year-old has failed to come up with impactful knocks for a while now. He scored 0, 36, and 7 in the previous T20I series against Sri Lanka in Sylhet and also has not scored a fifty in the ODI format in nine innings.

Soon after Liton's dismissal, Soumya followed suit as he top-edged a Madushanka delivery in the third over. Having thrown his wicket away, Soumya walked back after scoring three off nine deliveries.

Just two overs later, Pramod Madushan bamboozled Towhid Hridoy with a fairly straightforward delivery. Hridoy (3 off 8) was late to react to a delivery that seamed in a tad bit after landing just outside the off-stump.

Bangladesh, however, regrouped through a 69-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah Riyad. Riyad departed after a run-a-ball 37 but Shanto, who smashed his ninth ODI fifty, and Mushfiqur Rahim kept on grinding as Bangladesh recovered from the early slump.