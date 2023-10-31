Liton throws it away

Bangladesh lost a wicket against the run of play, as Liton Das gifted his wicket just when the Tigers were looking settled after a tumultuous start against Pakistan in Kolkata.

Liton, who made 45 off 64 balls, chipped an ordinary looking delivery from Iftikhar Ahmed straight to Agha Salman inside the 30-yeard circle.

Before the dismissal, Bangladesh were enjoying a good spell in the game as Liton and Mahmudullah were dominating the Pakistan spinners.

Bangladesh are 102-4 after 21 overs. Mahmudullah is four runs away from a fifty and has been joined in the middle by skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Liton-Mahmudullah complete 50-run partnership

Liton Das and Mahmudullah are carrying on with their rebuild after a top order collapse as they completed a 50-run partnership off 62 balls as Bangladesh reached 75-3 after 17 overs in Kolkata.

After losing three wickets for just 23 runs, Liton and Mahmudullah have stopped the free fall of wickets and also kept the scoreboard ticking at a good rate.

Mahmudullah, who is looking in good touch, crunched a boundary through behind square off Wasim to complete the fifty-run stand.

Mahmudullah has so far hit five boundaries and moved to 31 off 35 balls.

Liton, on the other hand, is batting on 33 off 55 deliveries, 17 runs away from scoring his third half-century in the World Cup.

Liton survived a close call in the 16th over, when he tried to take the aerial route against leg-spinner Usama Mir and ended up top-edging the ball.

Haris Rauf came charging from long-off to take the catch but thankfully for Liton, the ball landed just a few feet short off him.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.