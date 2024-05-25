Liton returns as Tigers opt to bowl in third T20I against USA

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field in their third and final T20I series against the USA at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston today.

With successive wins in the first two matches, the USA have already sealed the series 2-0 -- their maiden series triumph over a Test-playing nation. While the hosts, who are ranked 10 places lower than ninth-ranked Bangladesh in T20Is, will hope to complete a clean series sweep, the Tigers will be desperate to end an utterly disappointing series with a win today.

Bangladesh made two changes for this game from the eleven that played in the second T20I, with batter Jaker Ali making way for Liton Das and Hasan Mahmud replacing Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

USA: Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Shayan Jahangir, Noshtush Kenjige, Milind Kumar, Nisrag Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar