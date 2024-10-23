Liton follows Mushfiqur, Mahmudul to pavilion

Kagiso Rabada got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy -- the two overnight batter -- in his second over of the morning, fifth of the team -- as Bangladesh faced innings defeat in the Mirpur Test.

Both Mahmudul (40) and Mushfiur (33) added two runs each before falling to Rabada, the fastest bowler to get to 300 Test wickets.

Mahmudul perished while trying to play a drive away from his body, only managing to edge it to slips. Mushfiqur, on the other hand, left a big gap behind his bat and pads, losing his castle in the process to an incoming delivery.

Having started the day at 101 for three, Bangladesh were suddenly five down for106, still trailing by 95 runs.

Liton Das was next to fall, caught at slips off Keshav Maharaj for seven.