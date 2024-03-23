Liton fails to capitalise on start as Tigers' troubles compound

Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara stole the show in the first session of the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

The right-arm quick took all three wickets that fell in the 26-over session, reducing the hosts to a precarious 132 for six after 36 overs at lunch.

Kumara's last victim was Liton Das, who started well but could not convert it into something meaningful. Liton, who has been struggling for runs in the shorter formats as of late, had played a few exquisite shots -- the highlight being a flick off his pads for a boundary through midwicket off the bowling of Kasun Rajitha.

However, his innings could not go any further than a 43-ball 25, laced with four boundaries, as he saw his stumps knocked over by a Kumara delivery that came back in sharply after having pitched outside the off-stump. That wicket also ended a 41-run stand between Liton and Taijul, who came in as a night-watchman at latter stage of play yesterday.

Taijul survived some close shaves but the left-hander showed grit and character to hang on as he remains unbeaten on 41 off 71 deliveries -- his highest score in Tests. He has now been joined by Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who remains not out on two off six deliveries as the Tigers look for a big partnership in reply to Sri Lanka's first-innings score of 280.

Meanwhile, before Liton's wicket, Lahiru had sent back Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shahadat Hossain Dipu -- both edging back to be caught at slip cordon.

