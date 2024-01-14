Lack of infrastructure stymying BPL’s growth

Mushfiqur Rahim’s penchant for innovative shots is well known, and the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter was seen mastering his scoop shot during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday as cricketers gear up for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League. Mushfiqur will be representing Fortune Barishal in this edition of the BPL. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

One of the major prerequisites for organising a franchise-based cricket tournament is having adequate infrastructure and training facilities in place so that the franchisees can perform at an optimum level while the country's cricketing culture improves.

However, when it comes to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) -- the lone franchise-based cricket tournament of Bangladesh -- these are the very aspects which have remained ignored, dating back to its inception in 2012.

Cricketers from various franchises crammed for space in training at the National Academy ground in Mirpur is a common sight whenever a new edition of the BPL comes around.

The scenario is slightly different this time around as only Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal are training at the Mirpur Academy ground while four-time champions Comilla Victorians have chosen the Masco-Shakib Cricket Academy, Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers are training at the Pubergaon Krira Shikkha Protishthan (PKSP) and Khulna Tigers are training at the BKSP in the outskirts of Dhaka.

This may seem like a positive change in the culture of the BPL, but the reality is entirely different. The main reason why the four aforementioned teams are training in privately-owned grounds is because the academy ground in Mirpur is undergoing constructional work for a new indoor complex.

While teams like Kolkata Knight Riders or Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League are known for their state-of-the-art training facilities for round-the-year training, six out of seven franchises currently active in the BPL have no training ground of their own.

The only exception in this regard are Rangpur Riders, a Bashundhara Group-owned franchise since 2017, which have been training at their very own Bashundhara Sports Complex where all the modern training facilities are available.

Maybe, Rangpur Riders are different in this regard as they are owned by a group that already has stakes in the country's sporting landscape -- they own the Bashundhara Kings, one of the most successful and the first football club in the country with a venue of their own.

Some do have plans to develop infrastructure, but there are plenty of hurdles towards doing so. Chattogram Challengers, who will be participating for a fourth time in the BPL, are still in planning stage of developing infrastructure.

"We do have grand plans to have infrastructure of our own, which will include grounds and other facilities. But these things require time and opportunities which is why we are yet to develop these facilities," Imran Hasan, the operations-in-charge of Chattogram Challengers, told The Daily Star.

"However, if we get a suitable place, we will definitely look to develop such facilities in the coming days," Hasan hoped.

However, according to another franchise owner who requested not to be named, a lack of clarity from the authorities is one of the biggest reasons why teams are not willing to invest heavily on infrastructure.

"There is no clarity from the organisers as we don't know whether we will participate in the next edition or not. Apart from that, we also need to find a way to get something in return for our investment as it requires a huge amount of money to develop infrastructures such as purchasing land and building a stadium or even a training facility. If we get long-term assurance from the board, we are interested in investing in such areas too," he said.