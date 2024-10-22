Khulna thwart Rajshahi in intense NCL clash

Khulna Division tailenders Ziaur Rahman and Sheikh Parvez Jibon batted 25 overs to rescue a draw for their side in their opening National Cricket League fixture at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Ziaur played 98 balls for his unbeaten 23 and Jibon's resistance saw him score nine from 75 deliveries as the duo played out an entire session to thwart the Rajshahi attack that had reduced them to seven down for 289.

Khulna, who finished the final day at seven down for 311, would also have to thank their good fortunes as Rajshahi dropped three chances after setting a daunting 516-run target.

Khulna, who started the fourth day on 120 for no loss, saw openers Soumya Sarker (89) and Amit Majumdar (87) fall short of their centuries. Anamul Haque (20) and Mohammad Mithun (30) both got starts but failed to carry on and a flurry of wickets in the second session saw them fighting to evade an impending defeat but Ziaur and Jibon stood firm to avoid that outcome.

Rajshahi opener Sabbir Hossain, who scored 168 runs in the match and took two wickets, was adjudged the player of the match.

Meanwhile, at the Academy Ground of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Metro romped to an eight-wicket victory over Barishal Division. Chasing a 63-run target, Metro needed to add only 31 runs to their overnight total to chase down the target. Off-spinner Ashraful Islam was the player of the match as he took eight wickets for 132 runs.

At the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura, Rangpur Division thrashed Chattogram Division by an innings and 81 runs.

After getting bundled out for 103 in reply to Rangpur's 273 for nine, Chattogram, who were enforced to follow-on, got skittled out for 89 on the final day.

The match between Dhaka Division and Sylhet Division was drawn at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.