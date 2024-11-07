Kanpur venue outfield for India-Bangladesh 2nd Test rated ‘unsatisfactory’

The outfield of Kanpur Green Park Stadium, which hosted the second Test between India and Bangladesh in the recently-concluded series, has been rated as unsatisfactory by the ICC.

More than two days were lost due to rain in the second Test in Kanpur. Despite there being no rain on offer on day three, no play was possible.

The venue is under Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), on the basis of its MOU with the state of UP.

Forced to get a result, India came out strongly with the bat after getting Bangladesh out on day four. The hosts seized the momentum of their powerful batting effort by bowling Bangladesh out in 47 overs in the second innings to win the game by seven wickets on day five.

The pitch for the match was rated as satisfactory.

The pitch for the MA Chidambaram Stadium which hosted the first Test of the series between India and Bangladesh was meanwhile rated as 'very good'.