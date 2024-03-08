Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 08:48 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 08:51 PM

Cricket

JU 50-ball cricket tournament concludes

Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 08:48 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 08:51 PM

Friends United and Chirantan 34 have won the titles of Jahangir Nagar University 50-ball cricket tournament today.

Friends United beat Adommo 30 by two runs in the final of Senior Pro Max category (16-30 batch) while Chirantan 34 beat Warriors 33 by three runs in the final of Senior Pro category (31-38 batch).

Both finals were held at the lalmatia Housing Society School and College ground.

National selector and former student of Jahangir Nagar University, Hannan Sarkar, also took part in the tournament. The prize giving ceremony was attended by a host of former national cricketers.

Jahangir Nagar Universitycricket
