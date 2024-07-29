It was my best bowling performance: Joy

Cricket
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Cricket Board High Performance skipper Mahmudul Hasan Joy emerged as a trump card with the ball as his maiden five-wicket haul earned his side a nail-biting five-run win over Pakistan Shaheens in the second four-day match in Darwin. 

Joy, known for his batting abilities at the top of the order, used his off-spin ability to great effect, turning the tide for HP as he took four of the last six wickets on the fourth day after breaking an ominous-looking 96-run stand on the previous day to complete his fifer which helped to bundle out the Shaheens for 290. 

The 23-year-old, who had only three first-class wickets to his name before this match, finished with figures of five for 21 from his 11 overs after scoring half-centuries in both of HP's innings. He made 69 and 65 respectively, the highest individual scores in both innings, helping his side set a 296-run target. 

HP were in a favourable position to level the series after day three as they managed to reduce Shaheens to 136 for four. Joy removed his Pakistani counterpart Sahibzada Farhan (68) which broke a 96-run opening stand before he went on to take four crucial wickets the following day.

"I always try to bowl at the nets. I tried to replicate the same on the field and was successful," Joy said after the match.

"It was my first first-class five-wicket haul. So, I can say that it was my best bowling performance. It was also one of our best wins.

"We had a commitment of taking the game deep and we were successful in achieving our goal."

HP lost the opening match of the series by 148 runs but after Joy's impressive all-round performance, the side managed to draw the series 1-1.

HP will now play a 50-over series before taking part in a T20 tournament involving Pakistan Shaheens and Big Bash teams. 

Joy along with several others from the red-ball squad will return to the country to prepare for the 'A' team's tour of Pakistan ahead of the national team's two-match Test series next month.

"We treated the game as a do-or-die match. We lost the first game, so it was a comeback match for us. We were successful in levelling the series and we are happy to win the last game and return home with the victory," Joy said.

"There is a saying that all's well that ends well. I convey my best wishes to the white-ball side so that they can keep up the momentum and finish the one-day series and T20 tournament well," said Joy.

BCB HP vs Pakistan Shaheens, Mahmudul Hasan Joy
