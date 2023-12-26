Joy ton guides East to first BCL win

A Mahmudul Hasan Joy ton guided East Zone to their first win in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day format as they beat North Zone by 62 runs at ground 2 of the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium (SKICS) in Cox's Bazar today.

Joy was eventually dismissed after scoring 112 off 128 deliveries, featuring eleven fours and a six. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored 30 as East Zone posted 279 for 10 in 49.2 overs.

In reply, North Zone struggled from the start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals, getting bundled out for 217 in 40.5 overs. Pritom Kumar's 45 remained the top score for North.

Pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja bagged three while Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, and Nayeem Hasan picked up a couple each for East.

Meanwhile, Central Zone registered their second consecutive win in the tournament after defeating South Zone by four wickets in a low-scoring encounter at ground 1 of SKICS.

Spinners Nazmul Islam Apu and Shuvagata Hom picked up three wickets each, bundling out South Zone for just 163. Maidul Islam Ankon's unbeaten 74-run knock helped Central assail the target with four balls to spare.

