Joy drops Madushka as debutant Hasan left frustrated

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud, playing his first Test, was left frustrated when Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped a sitter at slip to give life to Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka early on the opening day of their second and final Test in Chattogram today.

Hasan has been asking questions, swinging the cherry, and beating the edges of the batters since being handed the new ball after the Tigers were asked to bowl on a dry surface at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh's best chance in the Test so far came in the sixth over when a back-of-a-length Hasan delivery induced a thick edge off the bat of right-hander Madushka. However, despite being at a comfortable height, Joy fumbled as Madushka breathed a sigh of relief on nine.

Bangladesh are yet to scalp a wicket as Sri Lanka made 37 for no loss in the first 10 overs. Madushka remains unbeaten on 25 off 36 deliveries while Dimuth Karunaratne is not out on 12 off 24 deliveries.

Shakib returns, Hasan debuts as Tigers bowl in second SL Test

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned while pacer Hasan Mahmud has been handed his Test debut for the Tigers, who will be hoping to bounce back following a 328-run drubbing in the first Test in Sylhet.

Shakib, who had been suffering from an eye problem and had opted out of the entire Sri Lanka series initially, is returning to red-ball cricket after almost a year. He last played in the Test against Ireland in Mirpur in April 2023.

Bangladesh made two changes from the eleven that played in Sylhet. Hasan replaced pacer Shoriful Islam while young and exciting pacer Nahid Rana, who made a promising debut in Sylhet, had to be dropped to make way for Shakib.

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud gets his Test cap. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Hasan has already represented Bangladesh in 22 ODIs and 17 T20Is.

With the Chattogram surface expected to aid the spinners more, Bangladesh went with three spinners and two pacers for the game. While Shakib will bolster the spin department, also including Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, it will be Khaled Ahmed and Hasan who will form the Tigers' pace battery.

Bangladesh will also be without head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who travelled back to Australia for personal reasons. The Tigers's assistant coach Nic Pothas will be in charge of this game.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are missing pacer Kasun Rajitha, who injured his back in the Sylhet Test in which he took eight wickets. His replacement Asitha Fernando starts the game.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando



