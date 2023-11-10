Joty focuses on seizing series

Bangladesh women's cricket team have an opportunity to clinch their third ODI series against Pakistan as they face the visitors in the final match of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty's match-winning boundary in the Super Over clinched a tense second ODI and got the Tigresses back level in the series last Tuesday.

Bangladesh spectacularly levelled the series 1-1 against India in their last ODI series at home with the dramatic third ODI ending in a tie as that game did not feature a Super Over. Even though the option for a Super Over will be there today, Joty made her intentions clear about not having to use it.

"I am not thinking of a draw. There is a big possibility for us to clinch the series and everything will be dependent on playing positive cricket. It will be a big achievement if we can win the series," Joty said at a press conference yesterday.

The Tigresses, who won the preceding T20I series 2-1 against Pakistan, will hope for a repeat of the same scoreline in the ODI series but familiar batting issues have pegged them back recently.

Bangladesh were all-out for just 81 in the first game with only three batters reaching double figures.

"We have been struggling with our batting. Those who are staying in the crease are staying for too long but not scoring enough or if the top-order is doing well, the middle-order is getting out quickly. If we can put on 200-plus at least in case we bat first, it will be difficult to chase," Joty said.