Jordan's all-round show powers England to series win

England all-rounder Chris Jordan shone with both bat and ball to steer his side to a thrilling super over win against hosts New Zealand in the rain-truncated fifth Twenty20 international at Auckland on Sunday and a 3-2 series victory.

Chasing New Zealand's total of 146-5, the touring side needed 16 runs from the last over for victory but managed only three from James Neesham's first three deliveries.

Walking in to bat at the fall of Tom Curran, Jordan smashed a six and a four to score 12 from the remaining three deliveries to take his team to 146-7 and force the super over.

The right-arm seamer then expertly defended the touring side's super over score of 17, taking a wicket while giving away just eight runs.

"There was nothing between the sides in the 11-over game. And in the super over I thought the standout was Chris Jordan," England captain Eoin Morgan said at the presentation.

"The guy is extremely calm under pressure and delivers."

The deciding match between this year's 50-over World Cup finalists was reduced to 11 overs a side due to rain and Martin Guptill and his opening partner Colin Munro gave New Zealand a blistering start after Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl.

The duo added 83 in five overs, including 55 in the first three of the powerplay, to lay the foundation for their imposing total at the ground, which last year witnessed Australia make 245-5 for the highest successful run chase in the format.

Guptill fell after hitting five sixes and three fours in his 20-ball 50 while Munro was out for 46 off 21 balls.

Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert produced the fireworks at the end for the Black Caps with a knock of 39 from 16 balls.

England lost two early wickets in their chase but were never behind the steep required rate of over 13 with Jonny Bairstow hitting boundaries at will.

The right-handed opener hit two fours and five sixes in his 47 off 18 balls with Morgan and Sam Curran also chipping in with useful contributions.

The two sides will next play a two-test series, with the first starting from Nov. 21 at Mount Maunganui. (