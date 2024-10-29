'It was a difficult day but, we will bounce back tomorrow'

Bangladesh found themselves on the backfoot in the series-deciding second Test against South Africa after the tourists made 307-2 at stumps on Day 1, courtesy of twin tons from Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs on a batting-friendly Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

After the end of the first day's play, Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons addressed the media personnel on several issues including their thought process behind the selection of the playing eleven and his observation regarding the game. Here are the excerpts from the press meeting:

Question (Q): Are you disappointed that the opposition lost only two wickets?

Phil Simmons (PS): I can't say I'm disappointed. It's been an excellent batting wicket as far as we're concerned. I think the bowlers toiled and bowled well. A few missed chances. Could have been different, could have had them four or five [wickets down]. But you know, it's a difficult day. So, I wouldn't say I'm disappointed.

Q: There were some off-field issues ahead of this Test [Najmul Hossain Shanto expressing a wish to step down as captain] and even the previous one [issues regarding potential return of Shakib Al Hasan]. How do you talk to the players about these things, and do they get distracted by these?

PS: I don't know if they get distracted when they're away from us but when they are with us, we try to focus on what we have to do about the job at hand, on how we prepare for the Test match, or how we train in the last two days. And then discuss what we intend to do when we get to the field in the morning today. Then we discuss about what to do when we win the toss. So, we try to concentrate on what we can control here. If they get distracted outside of here, I can't say.

Q: In terms of Test combination, you went with four bowlers. Was there any talk regarding taking a fifth bowling option?

PS: There was a thought of going with the fifth bowler. Sometimes when you're batting like we've been batting, sometimes you have to err on the side of caution a little bit. And I think that came into the equation. First of all, you can win a Test. And if you get to a stage where you can't win it then you must be able to save it. This came into the equation and we decided to go this way.

Q: Could you explain your involvement while deciding the team combination?

PS: I had [contributed] a little more in this one. I had just gotten in here during the first Test. I started to understand the players a little more.

Q: Although you have Mehedi Hasan Miraz who has been doing fantastic with the bat, you didn't go with a fifth bowling option. Shouldn't you go with an extra bowler while putting Miraz at seven?

PS: I just answered that question (five bowlers). I will say it again; We took all that into consideration. And then we came up that we have to go this way for this Test match.

Q: Do you think there was some kind of miscommunication with the squad? Zakir [Hasan] was playing in the NCL and so was Mahidul Islam Ankon. But they were picked in the playing XI just the next day after they played in the first-class tournament.

PS: No, there was no miscommunication. Zakir was always coming back. We needed him to get some batting time because he didn't play the last Test. But then we got a concussion [of Jaker Ali Anik], we got an illness [of Liton Das]. So the two batters were out. There was no miscommunication.

Q: With being 1-0 in the series, was there anything in your consideration to take the aggressive option?

PS: It was a lot of consideration. There was a lot of talk about it and, at the end, this is what we came up with. It was taken seriously.

Q: After taking only two wickets on the opening day, what will be the next course of action of your side? Will they play for a draw or try to win the game?

PS: Right now the team talk is we need to come tomorrow morning and try to get early wickets to put ourselves in a position to bowl them out. After that, when we bat… We've seen in Test matches, in [England's] Test in Pakistan, one side made 500 then another made 800, and still had a result. So there's always a result in sight. And, right now, we take what happened today and have a look at what we can do differently tomorrow morning to see if we can get some more wickets to put ourselves in a position. You always think about how you win the Test match first then anything else.

Q: How did Mahidul Islam (Ankon) get into the side? What is the update of Liton Das?

PS: He got into the side because Liton wasn't well, that is number one. We had to get a wicketkeeper. Also, Jaker Ali would've kept but he had a concussion. So it's not an ideal way to get in. It's best if you're in the squad all the time. But these things happen. People get their chances and he took his chance you know.

When we left this morning, he [Liton] really had a high fever. Don't know the update yet.

Q: You are still new to your role [as Bangladesh head coach]. What inputs you made so far and what is your philosophy?

PS: It's not as easy to implement your ideas when you're just eight to ten days at it. But what you try to implement is the thoughts about Test cricket and how Test cricket is to be played. How we are going out and giving everything, which personally, I think we did today, especially on the field. That's all you can do for now. The main part of my philosophy is we prepare properly. We train hard and give everything on the field. Today was a difficult day but we will bounce back tomorrow.

Q: What was your take on pacer Nahid Rana?

PS: I saw him in Pakistan. I am impressed. You can't buy a pacer who clocks at 140-145kph. So that is impressive and what we got to do now is to work on him until he is able to bowl that fast and in the right areas that I think he showed in the second spell today. I am impressed with that. I'm always interested in fast bowlers.

