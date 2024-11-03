Ireland women’s team to play three ODIs and T20Is against Tigresses

The Bangladesh women's cricket team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Ireland in a home series, starting November 27 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary for the series on Sunday.

The visitors, who will arrive on November 22, will play the three-match ODI series – part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship - in Dhaka on November 27 and 30, and December 2. The action will then shift to Sylhet where they will play three T20Is on December 5,7, and 9.

The Tigresses started a preparation camp for the series on Friday in Dhaka.