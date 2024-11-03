Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Nov 3, 2024 07:36 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 09:25 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Ireland women’s team to play three ODIs and T20Is against Tigresses

Star Sports Report
Sun Nov 3, 2024 07:36 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 09:25 PM
Photo: Facebook

The Bangladesh women's cricket team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Ireland in a home series, starting November 27 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary for the series on Sunday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The visitors, who will arrive on November 22, will play the three-match ODI series – part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship - in Dhaka on November 27 and 30, and December 2. The action will then shift to Sylhet where they will play three T20Is on December 5,7, and 9.

The Tigresses started a preparation camp for the series on Friday in Dhaka. 

Related topic:
Bangladesh Women's Cricket team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hashan Tillakaratne, Nigar Sultana, Habibul Bashar

Joty wants more domestic T20s for women’s cricketers

3m ago

‘We have the best spin attack in the world’

3m ago
Bangladesh Women's team

Tigresses’ less than ideal buildup for Asia Cup

3m ago
Nigar Sultana Joty

‘There is every possibility of bigger humiliations’

3m ago

Bangladesh bet on new blood

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রশিক্ষণে শৃঙ্খলা ভঙ্গ: সারদায় আরও ৫৮ ক্যাডেট এসআইকে অব্যাহতি

এর আগে একই ব্যাচের ২৫২ জন শিক্ষানবিশ এসআইকে অব্যাহতি দেওয়া হয়।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

৫৫ মিনিট আগে