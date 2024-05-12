Injury scare for Taskin

Bangladesh's pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed suffered an injury during the 4th match of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, upsetting the team's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

The 29-year-old pacer looked in supreme form during the first four matches of the series, taking eight wickets and winning the player of the series trophy.

However, an injury in fielding during the 4th match, which saw him miss the final match on Sunday, has put the pacer at risk of enduring time out of the field.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury told The Daily Star: "Taskin has an injury on his 12th rib on the right side which he suffered while diving in the last (4th) game. He also had considerable pain today and we are sending him for scan."

The BCB physician further said that they can only confirm whether there is a fracture after getting the san report.

"In cases of side strain, initially there is quite a bit of pain for the first two-three days whether fracture is there or not.

Talking to reporters during the match, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that they would wait for the report to take a decision on the treatment of the player as well as announcement of the squad for the T20 World Cup.

The Bangladesh team are scheduled to play three matches in USA against the hosts on May 21, 23 and 25 as preparation for the World Cup, which kicks off on June 2.