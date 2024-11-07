Mushfiqur ruled out of final two Afghanistan ODIs

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out for the final two ODIs of the three-match against Afghanistan due to a finger injury sustained in the first match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

It was learned that Mushfiqur suffered the injury in the 49th over of the first innings while keeping the wickets during the first match, in which the Tigers received a 92-run hammering following a sudden batting collapse. The injury also saw Mushfiqur bat down the order than usual -- the experienced batter came to bat at number seven, making just 1 off 3 deliveries.

Team physio Delowar Hossain said: "Towards the end of Afghanistan's batting innings, Mushfiqur injured the tip of his left Index finger while keeping wickets. An X-ray after the match has confirmed a fracture on his left Index near the DIP joint. He is under conservative management and is not available for the second and third ODIs. Further updates on his condition and expected recovery period will be provided in due course"

Bangladesh trail the series 1-0 with the last two ODIs against Afghanistan scheduled for November 9 and 11, respectively, at the same venue.

The Tigers will then tour the West Indies for a full series later this month, including two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. Already retired from T20Is, Mushfiqur might as well miss the Tests and ODIs against the Windies due to the injury.