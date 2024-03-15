Imrul, Ariful tons help MSC stay perfect 

Centuries from Imrul Kayes and Ariful Islam helped Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) to an 84-run win against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) encounter at Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium on Friday. The win makes it two in two for Mohammedan this season.

After slumping to 52 for three, Imrul and Ariful put on 176 runs for the fourth-wicket to help Mohammedan to 266 for five. Imrul, who hit 106 off 127 deliveries with 10 fours and two sixes, notched his 13th List A ton while Ariful's 106-ball 115 was his maiden List A ton.

Despite Mahfijul Islam's 78 off 113, Rupganj Tigers were restricted to 182 for nine as Abu Hider Rony picked up four wickets for 30 runs and spinner Nayeem Hasan bagged three for 18 during a tight spell.

Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Group also picked up their second wins in the tournament. Gazi romped to a comfortable five-wicket win over Partex at BKSP ground four as Mahfuzur Rabbi, the Bangladesh captain at the recent U-19 World Cup, picked up four for 25. Mehedi Maruf's fifty saw Gazi Group assail the 133-run chase with 17.1 overs to spare.

Shadman Islam's 91 saw Legends of Rupganj also win by five wickets against City Club at BKSP ground three. City Club managed 187 all out after opener Sadikur Rahman's 96 as pacers Alauddin Babu and Abdul Halim bagged four wickets each for Rupganj. Shadman's unbeaten 91 saw Rupganj win with 12.5 overs to spare.

